MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Mauldin Police Department says that Emily May has been located, according to a post from MPD's Facebook page.
Officers say that May was last seen walking on foot on June 4 at her residence in Mauldin, SC.
More news: SCHP: Bicyclist killed during deadly hit-and-run in Greenville, SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.