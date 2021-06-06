Emily Marie May

A missing person from Mauldin, SC, last seen on June 4. (Mauldin Police Department, June 6, 2021)

MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Mauldin Police Department says that Emily May has been located, according to a post from MPD's Facebook page. 

Officers say that May was last seen walking on foot on June 4 at her residence in Mauldin, SC. 

More news: SCHP: Bicyclist killed during deadly hit-and-run in Greenville, SC

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.