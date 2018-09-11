MAULDIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) Mauldin Police said Wednesday a man wanted attempted murder in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday had been arrested.
The incident occurred at Mauldin Gardens on Miller Road on Tuesday around 4 p.m.
According to officers, the suspect approached the victim, shot him in the parking lot and then fled the scene.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Cedric Jamal Williams of Simpsonville.
Williams turned himself in at the Greenville County Detention Center at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
