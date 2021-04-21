MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Mauldin Police Department say a toddler has been located after his was taken from his custodial guardian by his biological mother on Tuesday.
According to the police department, 2-year-old Nautica Anderson was taken by his biological mother, Brittni Ines Martin. The pair were last known to be in the Spartanburg area.
Police described the toddler as 2 and a half feet tall and approximately 30 pounds with his two front teeth missing. Nautica was last seen wearing blue joggers and a Mario shirt.
Officers do not feel that Nautica is in any danger at this time, however, anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts are asked to call Mauldin PD at 864-289-8900 or 911.
