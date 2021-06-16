MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is trying to locate a vulnerable teen that has been missing since June 12.
According to the police department, 15-year-old Emily Marie May was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. at her home in Mauldin when she left the house to walk her dog.
Police described Emily as 5'5" and weighing 90 pounds with black dyed hair and brown eyes. Her natural hair color is brown. Emily was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt with the word "Lafleur" printed on the front, dark colored pants, and red high-top converse sneakers. She may also be wearing a hanging cross earring on her right ear.
Police said Emily suffers from depression and anxiety and is not on her medication at this time.
Anyone who has seen Emily or know where she might be is asked to call the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900 or email ssmith@mauldinpolice.com.
