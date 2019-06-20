MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired near a bank Thursday night.
Police say someone reported hearing the shots around 9:30 p.m. on West Butler Road, near the Bank of America. Officers tell FOX Carolina someone passing by told them someone in a golden Impala was following a black car and fired shots.
Mauldin PD so far reports one shell was found, but as of writing no victims or suspects are reported. They're still searching for more shell casings.
If you know anything about this, call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.