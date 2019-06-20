Mauldin police car

A Mauldin patrol SUV on West Butler Road.

 (FOX Carolina/ June 20, 2019)

MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired near a bank Thursday night.

Police say someone reported hearing the shots around 9:30 p.m. on West Butler Road, near the Bank of America. Officers tell FOX Carolina someone passing by told them someone in a golden Impala was following a black car and fired shots.

Mauldin PD so far reports one shell was found, but as of writing no victims or suspects are reported. They're still searching for more shell casings.

If you know anything about this, call police.

