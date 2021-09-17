MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Mauldin Police Department announced on Friday that they've arrested a suspect in connection to a cold case from 2007.
Officers say the suspect, Dwayne Taylor, was charged with murder and arson following the investigation.
On December 12, 2007, crews responded to a house fire along Brookbend Road and located the deceased victim inside the home, according to officers. Investigators later identified the victim as Debra Chisholm and determined that she was murdered before the fire began.
This case was the only cold case in Mauldin, according to officers.
