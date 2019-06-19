MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Mauldin’s city administrator said Wednesday that Mauldin Police Captain Roger Tripp has announced his retirement after more than 30 years with the agency.
Tripp was one of the two members of the Police Department who investigated the recent allegations in the department which resulted in two firings and multiple resignations.
Tripp, however, was not involved in the inappropriate conduct, City Administrator Brandon Madden said.
“This comes on top of the City requesting that the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) conduct a thorough investigation of this matter,” Madden said in a news release.
Madden asked SLED to investigate after a male officer and a female 911 dispatcher were terminated and accused of lying about a sexual relationship. They were fired on June 4.
Four other officers and another dispatcher also resigned from the police department in June. Separation documents stated those resignations did not involve misconduct.
MORE DETAILS -
Mauldin mayor calls for SLED investigation after multiple firings, resignations from police department
Documents show multiple Mauldin police officers resigned within a span of a few days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.