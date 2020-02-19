Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they are investigating a suspicious death that happened a week ago in Mauldin.
According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Alex Liddy of Moore Street in Mauldin, was pronounced dead in her apartment at Hyde Park Apartments on February 11.
Coroner Parks Evans said this case is being investigated as a suspicious death. Police believe Liddy's death occurred on or about Sunday, February 9.
The Mauldin Police and Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.
Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have had any contact with Ms. Liddy personally, via phone, text, internet or social media between Sunday and Tuesday is asked to contact Detective Smith at (864) 289-8946 or (864) 298-8900. They can also be reached via email at ssmith@mauldinpolice.com.
