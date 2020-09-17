advance america.jpg

Advance America on W Butler Rd (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 17)

MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police confirmed they are trying to track down a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Thursday at Advance America.

Police said it happened at the check cashing store on West Butler Road.

A K-9 team was called out to search for the suspect to no avail.

Mauldin police said they did obtain surveillance footage from the robbery and released two images of the suspect:

advance america suspect.jpg

Suspect in Advance America robbery (Source: Mauldin PD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mauldin Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

