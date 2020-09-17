MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police confirmed they are trying to track down a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Thursday at Advance America.
Police said it happened at the check cashing store on West Butler Road.
A K-9 team was called out to search for the suspect to no avail.
Mauldin police said they did obtain surveillance footage from the robbery and released two images of the suspect:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mauldin Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
