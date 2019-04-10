MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Mauldin Police Department said they made an arrest after several residents reported gun fire near their neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
According to police, they were dispatched to the area of Shale Court and Timlin Drive in reference to shots being fired around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, they met with a homeowner who said someone was knocking on their backdoor. While officers and their K9 officer canvassed the area, they were advised by another officer that she had a man detained.
The two officers met up with the female officer in the pool area of Timlin Drive. They were able to identify the man detained as Mr. Charles Atchison by his drivers license.
Upon further investigation, officers said they found a handgun on the floor of the drivers side in Atchinson's car. They also found three shell casings, two on hood of the car and one under the floor mat of the drivers side.
Atchinson was arrested for unlawful carry of a handgun and transported the detention center.
