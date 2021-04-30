Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Mauldin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Nathan Lee Huffman, a missing adult from Mauldin, SC.
Officers say that Huffman was last seen on April 13 at around 1:30 AM at his family's residence in Mauldin, SC.
If anyone has any information pertaining to Huffman, please call the Mauldin Police Department at (864)-289-8900 or emaill jromero@mauldinpolice.com
