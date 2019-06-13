MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – A male Mauldin police officer and a female 911 dispatcher were fired for misconduct after they were accused of lying about a sexual relationship in the workplace or on city property, according to separation reports filed with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
The report, filed Wednesday, said both employees were terminated on June 4 by the city administrator and the termination involved misconduct.
The officer reportedly made false or misleading statements during an internal department investigation in March.
The report states the officer and the dispatcher were interviewed on at least two occasions, and both times were “untruthful about a relationship" which had occurred while "he was an officer for the department" and "she was employed as a dispatcher for the city."
The report further states, “the relationship was determined to have been sexual in nature and did occur in a workplace setting/ city property.”
The police officer was placed on leave after the investigation and did not return to duty as a Mauldin officer.
The dispatcher was also accused of employee insubordination, which was noted during the internal investigation.
Criminal charges were not filed against either employee.
The separation reports were filed with the SCCJA on the same day as separation for reports of four other officers and a 911 dispatcher.
According to those reports, those officers resigned and their resignations did not involve misconduct.
PREVIOUSLY - Documents show multiple Mauldin police officers resigned within a span of a few days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.