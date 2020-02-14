MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Mauldin Police Department on Friday released the incident reports and dashcam video from the vehicle chase on Tuesday that began in that city and ended in the Wellford area with the arrest of a murder suspect wanted in Laurens County.
Before the chase began, an officer was dispatched to a location on North Main Street in reference to a suspicious person believed to be wanted out of Greenville County. The officer said he saw a man walking and asked the man, later identified as Hakeen Evans, to come over and speak with him. Instead, the officer said Evans ran into the woods.
The officer chased after Evans, following him into the woods on a path parallel to Main Street. Evans jumped over a fence and got away from the officer.
As the officer was heading back to his patrol car, he said he heard via radio that the suspect he was chasing had stolen a person’s car from the parking lot of the Social Security Office at gunpoint.
According to the report, Evans was armed with a Taurus pistol and stole a man’s 2012 Chevy Equinox.
Another officer was also flagged down by the victim whose car was stolen. That officer said she spotted Evans driving the Equinox and began chasing the Equinox along North Main Street.
The chase continued along US 276 into Greenville and then onto I-85 North.
The report states the chase continued into Spartanburg County, spanning more than 21 miles, where the report states deputies from Spartanburg County were attempting to stop the Equinox by laying a spike strip across the interstate. However, Evans was able to avoid the spikes and took the exit for US 29 heading toward Spartanburg.
From US 29, Evans reportedly turned onto Kent Street and tried to turn around. At that point, deputies were able to deploy a spike strip that punctured the Equinox’s tires. The vehicle then got back onto US 29, driving on flats, until exiting the highway and into a yard, where the report said Evans ran off on foot.
Spartanburg County deputies were able to track Evans down in the woods and arrest him.
Evans was wanted on an active warrant for murder in the Jan. 23 shooting death of Rasham Walker. Brandy Standridge was also arrested and charged with murder in Walker’s death.
Evans faces the following list of charges from Mauldin, per the incident report: Carjacking, use of weapon during violent crime, and failure to stop for blue lights.
In Spartanburg County, Evans is charged with unlawful carrying of pistol, possession of a firearm by violent felon, and possession of stolen vehicle.
Evans is still being held in the Spartanburg County jail.
Deputies in Laurens County said they do not anticipate any further arrests in connection with the Walker homicide.
