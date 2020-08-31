MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police have asked for help tracking down a man who was last seen on Friday afternoon.
Police said 65-year-old Ronnie Steven Brown was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 28, along Miller Road. At the time, he was wearing a black sweater, hat, dark colored shirt, cream colored pants with white shoes.
Police said Brown needs his medication and asks anyone who sees him to call the Mauldin Police Department Dispatch Center at (864) 289-8900 ext 9.
More news: Dispatch: Crews battle blaze at Anderson paper company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.