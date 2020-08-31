MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday afternoon, detectives with the Mauldin Police Department say a man missing since Friday has been located and is safe.
Police said 65-year-old Ronnie Steven Brown disappeared sometime after 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 28, along Miller Road. At the time, he was wearing a black sweater, hat, dark colored shirt, cream colored pants with white shoes.
Police said Brown was in need of his medication and asked anyone who had seen him to call them immediately.
We reached out to police for additional details on Brown being located.
More news: Dispatch: Crews battle blaze at Anderson paper company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.