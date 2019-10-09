MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Mauldin police said officers blocked all entrances to the old K-Mart parking lot on Butler Road Wednesday morning because a person was threatening to harm himself.
Police said the man was in the vehicle in the parking lot and no one was else was in danger.
The man is now getting help from medical personnel and officers will be clearing the scene, police said at 12:15 p.m.
Police said the situation did not involve any business in the shopping center.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Woodruff Road Walmart evacuated as deputies search for person who made threatening hand gesture
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.