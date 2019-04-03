MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Mauldin police say a 16-year-old girl, missing since March 12, has been found safe.
Police said Emily Jean Tucker was last seen in Taylors. They believed she was a runaway based on social media posts, though they continued their search.
Emily is 5’2” tall and 103 pounds. She may have been driving a 2008 Mazda 6 with SC license plate LWZ-403.
On March 14, police took to social media to say that they'd found Emily's abandoned car on Bridges Road.
On March 19, Mauldin police reported another missing juvenile, Nikole Smith.
