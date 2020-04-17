MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police department said they were searching for a 15-year-old boy on Friday who was considered missing and endangered.
Police are looking for Tristen Scott Erwin.
Tristen is 5'9" tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 137 pounds, police say.
Tristen was last seen on Thursday walking from his residence in the area of Holland Road in Mauldin wearing a black hoodie, black gym shorts, white shoes and long black socks.
Police said the boy needs medication daily.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900 or contact Detective/ Sergeant RC Thacker at 864-289-8969 rthacker@mauldinpolice.com.
