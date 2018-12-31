MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police need your help finding a man who went missing from the city.
Kevin Paul Wagner, 42, was last seen in Mauldin on December 28. He is described as standing at 6 feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He may be driving a gray 2005 Subaru Forester with a black hood and black bumper. The Forester has an SC license plate #PCB446.
Anyone who knows of Kevin's whereabouts should call Mauldin PD at (864) 289-8900 or call Det. Smith at (864) 289-8946 or by emailing ssmith@mauldinpolice.com
