Mauldin 2.jpg
MAULDIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Mauldin Police sign in front of City Hall has been vandalized.
A word was sprayed on the sign and it has been smashed in the middle.
This is all the information we have at this time. We are reaching out to Mauldin Police to learn more.
