MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The City of Mauldin announced Friday it will postpone its fireworks display due to the possibility of storms in the evening hours.
The city said the 246 Army Band will perform as scheduled at 7 p.m., weather permitting.
The fireworks show will now take place on Friday, July 26.
Officials said people should visit the city's website for further updates about the concert and rescheduled fireworks show.
Meanwhile, Connect Lake Greenwood said its 6th annual “Lights on the Lake” Independence Day Celebration with fireworks and music is still scheduled to take place on Lake Greenwood Friday evening.
Gates open at 5 p.m. at Camp Fellowship, 457 Camp Fellowship Rd., Waterloo, SC
Parking is $5 per car
Music begins at 7p.m. featuring the Jake Bartley Band. Fireworks by East Coast Pyrotechnics will begin between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m.
Vendors will also be on site to offer food and drink, so coolers will not be permitted.
