MAULDIN, SC (Fox Carolina) -Mauldin’s City Center is getting mixed reactions from residents.
City officials say the new center will include housing, a food hall, retailers, and entertainment.
“The goal is to create a space that is livable, walkable, shopable, dinable that helps create a destination,” said City Councilman Taft Matney
Matney says he’s excited about the Mauldin City Center near the train tracks on Murray Drive between Jenkins Street and East Butler Road. It’s a 6.5 acre project to include a food hall, residences, an entertainment complex, plus a destination for visitors.
“The city center development will provide retail, dining opportunities for those residents to enjoy. And as that kind of growth continues, we'll see more of that feed into the local economy,” Matney said.
Now, residents are voicing their thoughts. Some say this could be Mauldin’s new downtown. While others, like Anne Lovell, still have questions.
"It feels like we're growing without a plan,” Lovell said.
She says she’s not seeing infrastructure in place for this housing and wonders how it will impact the community.
"I'm looking at the corridor we're on here and I'm thinking why do we need housing on this corridor?” Lovell said.
Matney says the housing will support the 250,000 roles in the city over the next 20 years that will need places to go and welcomes residents to bring their concerns to the council meetings. And Lovell is hoping residents won’t have to foot the bill.
"I'm not against development. I'm not against growth, but we need to do it smartly. And we need to take into consideration what the current residents want to have and not just grow because it brings tax dollars,” Lovell said.
Matney says the project won’t please everyone, but the hope is that some portion of it will be attractive to all residents.
The developers, The Parker Group, say they plan to begin construction in September or approved, and work on the center for about 24 months after groundbreaking.
