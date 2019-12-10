MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate football team has their eyes on the title of state champions after taking home the Upper State Championship over the weekend.
The 11-12 Mauldtin Allstars defeated Rock Hill 13-8 on December 8, advancing them to the State Championship game in Pawleys Island.
They'll face-off against Mount Pleasant on December 14, 2019.
