MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin City Council on Monday passed the second reading on a moratorium on small box retailers and limiting where such businesses may open in the city.
The ordinance will amend “Article 10 of the City of Mauldin Zoning Ordinance by Establishing Special Standards and Definitions for Small Box Variety Stores and Like Businesses and to Establish the Zoning Districts for Which They Can Locate,” according to the council meeting agenda.
A spokesperson for Dollar General said in an email to FOX Carolina that this moratorium “deliberately seeks to harm consumers’ choices and prevent Dollar General’s ability to open a store to better serve area residents.”
Dollar General had been asking Mauldin residents to encourage council members to vote against the ordinance.
Dollar General Corporation spokesperson Crystal Ghassemi released this statement after Mauldin's vote Monday night:
We’re certainly disappointed in the City Council’s targeted efforts to harm consumer choice and limit free enterprise. These actions are not in the best interest of the City and harms those who rely on us. This vote also amounts to lost jobs and career opportunities, as well as tax revenues generated from our stores.
We are more puzzled why the City Council would seek to limit an affordable and essential retailer during these uncertain times as our stores play a significant and important role for customers who are looking for a convenient option to purchase household goods.
We believe this measure is based on factually incorrect and baseless assumptions and paints the “dollar store” industry with an unfairly broad brush, and we urge residents of Mauldin to express their opposition to their elected officials.
The bottom line is that we are proud to serve Mauldin, and we hope to expand our investment in the City again soon.
