(FOX Carolina) -- May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and The South Carolina Department of Social Services is drawing attention to the need for foster parents across the state.
As of May 1, the SCDSS Foster Care Dashboard reported more than 4,400 children in foster care in South Carolina.
“Foster parents provide a temporary safe and loving home when our children need it most and, this month, we proudly recognize our foster parents who have opened their homes and hearts to care for our state’s most vulnerable children and youth,” said DSS State Director Michael Leach.
According to SCDSS, the efforts to recruit foster homes will not stop during this pandemic. South Carolina needs additional homes so that children can remain in the their home counties, siblings can stay together and teens can be cared for by a loving family.
SCDSS is continuing the licensing process for families who have expressed interest in fostering.
To become a foster parent or to learn more about ways to support foster parents in your community, visit www.scfamilies.org or call (888) 828-3555.
