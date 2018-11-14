Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District 2 announced this morning that because of a water main break near Mayo Elementary, the school will be closed today.
The district says because of the break, there is not an adequate supply of running water at the school.
Crews are working to repair the broken line but it will take some time before the work is complete.
All other District 2 schools are operation on a normal schedule.
