SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Miss Marion's School of Dance celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday, according to officials.
According to an invitation for the event, Marion Feinstein opened the studio on East Main Street in 1946, and it has been in operation ever since. The studio is now on John B. White Sr. Blvd, and is operated by Feinstein's daughter and grandchildren.
The City Council also proclaimed today as Miss Marion's School of Dance Day in Spartanburg. They will also vote on Monday to name a street in honor of Miss Marion.
Rob Rain, a City Council Member, said at the event, "to be in business for 75 years in any line of business is impressive. To do it in dance, speaks to the influence that Miss Marion and her family have had on thousands of Spartanburg residents.”
