WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Williamston Mayor Rockey Burgess stated that a fire broke out at the Milliken plant along Gosset Drive on Monday night.
Burgess said the Williamston fire department and West Pelzer fire department responded to the scene on Monday night. According to Burgess, the fire was contained in an exhaust ducting system. He added that crews worked throughout the night to put out hot spots in the ductwork.
According to Burgess, other fire departments also responded to the scene to be on standby if needed.
While putting out the fire, a Williamston firefighter fell and suffered minor injuries. According to Burgess, he was treated for his injury and later released from the hospital.
Anderson County dispatch confirmed that the fire was reported at 5:52 p.m. on Monday.
According to officials, one firefighter was injured during the incident.
The Town of Williamston shared details on the incident via Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.