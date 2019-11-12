EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- In a FOX Carolina Investigation, we're learning the tension is still brewing within Easley politics.
Fire chief Butch Womack won the recent election to become the next mayor.
But in the process, he was suspended by the current mayor -- Larry Bagwell -- while running for office.
We're talking about thousands of dollars in back pay Chief Womack says he missed out on since he was suspended during the campaign trail.
He's been back at work for roughly a week; But the dust is certainly not settled between the current mayor and mayor-elect.
"He was reinstated Wednesday morning after the election," said Mayor Larry Bagwell, City of Easley.
A promise kept by the current mayor Bagwell. He suspended the fire chief Womack while he was campaigning for the office of mayor.
FOX Carolina asked if back pay for those months Womack was not on the job?
"No, there will not be. The rule says we have at right," Bagwell said.
Which is the lingering problem.
"I was out of work approximately 77 days," said Fire Chief Butch Womack, and it caused him to miss out on six paychecks.
"I did not want to be out of work to start with. I wanted to take vacation and I was not allowed to do that; I was put out of work."
Womack offered to take a ten-week vacation leading of the election. He says that would have equaled to be around $20,000.
However, the offer wasn't accepted.
I asked mayor Bagwell if he told the chief he would not be getting any back pay for the suspension.
"I haven't, but I think our administrator has and told him exactly what the situation was."
Womack denies that.
"No one has given me any advice since I've been back at work," Womack said
This entire ordeal puts him in a compromising space but it's one that he's willing to fight through.
"My next step is I do have an attorney, So I will have to get some counseling from an attorney as to which direction I need to go."
We did ask him if he felt this would be a problem for the people of Easley.
"I don't believe so because the people of Easley want you to have what is owed to you. I don't want anything that's not owed to me. I just want what was mine," Womack said.
