GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville Mayor Knox White said during a news conference Friday that Falls Park will reopen over the weekend.
The park on South Main Street along the banks of the Reedy River will reopen at 6 a.m.
The Liberty Bridge, which crosses over the river near the waterfall, will remain closed for now, along with benches and swings in the park.
The Cancer Survivors Park, as well as the entire length of the Swamp Rabbit Trail within the city limits will also be back open at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
White said Cleveland Park and other parks in the city were also back open.
White said social distancing concerns are “still paramount” as more parks and businesses reopen.
White said the city has been in touch with restaurant owners as outside dining resumes to learn what steps restaurant owners are taking and to ensure they have the tools and space they need to offer outdoor dining safely.
Additionally, to facilitate social distancing, the mayor said the city will close the parking spaces on the west side of Main Street, from Washington Street to McBee Avenue, and the parking spaces on the west side of the Main Street bridge to create more space for pedestrian traffic.
MORE NEWS - Upstate community holds “Dedication Distance Jog” to remember jogger killed in Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.