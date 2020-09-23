Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are investigating after they say multiple churches in Pelzer were reported as being vandalized on Wednesday, September 16.
Deputies say Abundant Life Ministries, First Baptist Church, and Alive Wesleyan all reported damage to property including windows being busted out of the churches.
First Baptist Church reported additional damage to church busses and damage to household goods inside the church.
Since the start of July, the sheriff's office says there have been ten reports of malicious damage done to churches in Anderson County.
In the cases from last week, incident reports state the damage to each church was less than $2,000.
Deputies are continuing to investigate at this time.
The mayor of Pelzer, Will Ragland, said the community is hurt and angered by the vandalism.
“We don’t understand why anyone would ever want to do this it blows our mind. We are hurt by it and angered by it and we look forward to finding out who did it," Ragland said.
