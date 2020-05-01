GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville Mayor Knox White said Friday that the section of the Swamp Rabbit trail in the city will reopen on Monday at noon.
However, the surrounding parks, playgrounds, and public restrooms along the trail in city limits will remain closed for now.
The mayor said 35 neighborhood parks in the city have never closed and remain open with social distancing reminders posted.
Below is the formal statement from the city about the reopening:
The City of Greenville will reopen a majority of the Swamp Rabbit Trail at noon on Monday, May 4. There will be a signed bypass to guide trail users around Falls Park and the Cancer Survivors Park portions of the trail. Cleveland Park Drive and Lakehurst Street will also be opened for pedestrian traffic. Falls Park, Cleveland Park and the Cancer Survivors Park will remain closed. Cleveland Park shelters, restrooms, playgrounds and fitness equipment will also remain closed.
The reopening of the Swamp Rabbit Trail is contingent on all trail users practicing appropriate social distancing and only using the trail as a thoroughfare, with no stopping, sitting or congregating. The use of a face covering is recommended. Trail usage will be monitored and conditions will be assessed daily.
The Swamp Rabbit trail was closed to the public in Greenville on April 6.
Officials said the closure was a necessary public safety measure due to heavy use and people not following the social distancing orders in place at at that time.
PREVIOUSLY - Portion of Swamp Rabbit Trail to close until further notice, Greenville Mayor responds to latest executive order
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.