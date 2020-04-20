SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- There aren't any games going on at the Shaver Complex in Seneca. The recreation center has turned into a tornado relief hub, where people can drop off and pick up donations and volunteer.
Donations have been coming in last week. Water bottles, tarps, diapers and flashlights cover the gym floor. Between 50 and 60 volunteers have been on site every day to help organize.
"This area has been at times been a little chaotic, but good organized chaos, trying to get everybody what they need," said donations coordinator Charlotte Waters.
Waters said right now they really need donations of rakes, wheel barrels and other items that will people clear debris. Household cleaning supplies is also high on the list, as well as more diapers.
Over the weekend, more than 1,000 volunteers were busy helping to town recover, said mayor Dan Alexander. Some were cleaning debris, handing out necessities and working at the Shaver Complex.
“It’s really been unbelievable," Alexander said. "From the devastation to the community just coming together, opening their hearts, jumping right in there and just making a huge impact on this community and the people in it.”
