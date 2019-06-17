HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) – The mayor of Honea Path released a statement Monday saying that the town has requested a third-party investigation into the death of a sanitation worker.
Richard Ernest Smith, 49, was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by the garbage truck he was working with, according to the coroner.
The death was ruled an accident. It happened on Pitts Street as the sanitation crew was collecting and emptying trash cans.
Smith was pinned under the truck and had to be extricated. He died at the hospital.
Mayor Earl Lollis Meyer released this statement on Monday:
“The Town of Honea Path announced last week that a town employee was accidently killed in a town garbage truck accident while working on June 13, 2019. The Town of Honea Path is very sad and extends our deepest sympathy to Richard Smith’s family. I attended his service yesterday and the minister’s words described the wonderful man that Richard was.
Due to the fact that this was a work place accident, the Town of Honea Path immediately requested third-party investigation which is being conducted by the SC Highway Patrol, OSHA, and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Per Town policy and OSHA regulations, all parties involved were drug/alcohol tested.
The three agencies list above are aware of the rumors circulating on social media and will investigate any allegations.
Any further questions or anyone with additional information concerning this tragic accident should be forwarded to the three investigating agencies.”
