COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A mayor in Columbia is considering calling for a mask mandate for students if Covid-19 infection rate continues to climb.
In a city council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Steven Benjamin said children, unlike adults, do not have a choice to get vaccinated. He said there can be legal debate, but state law does not prohibit the city from mandating masking in public schools in the city of Columbia.
Mayor Benjamin has emergency powers, with the backing of council and wants to consider a mandate through emergency ordinance.
State law prohibits a mask requirement in public schools but the mayor feels he may get around it.
