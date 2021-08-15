MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Animal Shelter says that crews are still searching for six animals that went missing after an ASPCA transport van crashed along I-40 on Wednesday.
The crash happened near mile marker 69 on I-40, according to officials.
Officials say that five dogs and one cat are still missing. Information and pictures of the dogs are shown below. The one cat missing is a one-year-old gray tabby with some white in its fur.
ASPCA crash missing animal (1)
One of the animals missing following a crash along I-40 on Wednesday (McDowell County Animal Shelter, August 15, 2021)
ASPCA Crash missing animal (2)
ASPCA Crash missing animal (3)
ASPCA Crash missing animal (4)
ASPCA Crash missing animal (5)
ASPCA crash missing animal (1)
ASPCA Crash missing animal (2)
ASPCA Crash missing animal (3)
ASPCA Crash missing animal (4)
ASPCA Crash missing animal (5)
Anyone with information regarding these pets is asked to call 828-652-4000 or 828-652-6643. People can also email the shelter at animalshelter@mcdowellgov.com.
For updates on this case. Please visit the McDowell County Animal Shelter's Facebook page at McDowell County Animal Shelter NC | Facebook.
