WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not ruling out that he might vote to convict the now twice-impeached President Donald Trump.
The Kentucky Republican is blocking a quick Senate trial of Trump.
But he's told colleagues he's not made up his mind about how he'll vote whenever that trial begins.
McConnell is Washington's most influential Republican.
The trial probably won't begin till around Jan. 20.
That's around when Democrats will take majority control of the chamber and the day of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.