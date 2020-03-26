(FOX Carolina) - Food and Wine magazine reports that McDonald's will temporarily suspend All-Day Breakfast menu offerings in order to streamline operations in it's restaurants.
The article features this quote from Bill Garrett, senior vice president of operations for McDonald’s USA:
“To simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew, and ensure the best possible experience for our customers, we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin removing some items from the menu over the next several weeks. We will regularly evaluate the situation and look to move back to our regular menu as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.