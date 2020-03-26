McDonald's is giving away free Egg McMuffins just as Wendy's launches breakfast

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is an egg on a toasted muffin topped with Canadian bacon and American cheese.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(FOX Carolina) - Food and Wine magazine reports that McDonald's will temporarily suspend All-Day Breakfast menu offerings in order to streamline operations in it's restaurants.

The article features this quote from Bill Garrett, senior vice president of operations for McDonald’s USA:

“To simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew, and ensure the best possible experience for our customers, we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin removing some items from the menu over the next several weeks. We will regularly evaluate the situation and look to move back to our regular menu as soon as possible.”

Additionally, salads (and some types of lettuce in general), and some grilled chicken sandwiches will also be phased out as part of the streamlining efforts, according to the site Restaurant Business
McDonald's said these changes are not due to supply chain issues and vow that the menu items will return when possible.
 
Food and Wine magazine is owned by Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.
 
