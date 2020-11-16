Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating after they say a bullet struck the drive-thru window of a McDonalds on Patton Avenue Friday night.
According to police, the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the McDonalds in the 900 block of Patton Avenue.
Officers say they found one round fired from a handgun had struck the window, narrowly missing an employee who was standing nearby.
Police say luckily no one was injured by the gunfire.
We're told their investigation has led to the recovery of physical evidence leading to a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.
