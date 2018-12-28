Riverbreeze campground evacs

Campers are evacuating from Riverbreeze Campground as the Catawba River continues to rise in McDowell County (Source: McDowell County 911)

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Services said campers were being evacuated from Riverbreeze Campground Friday afternoon due to rising waters from the Catawba River.

Officials there said the area was under a flood warning until 11 p.m. Friday.

Mud slides and road closures had been reported in the county and throughout the Mountains. Click here for the latest list.

