McDowell Co. campground being evacuated due to flooding Dal Kalsi Dal Kalsi Multimedia Producer Updated 37 min ago | Posted on Dec 28, 2018 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Campers are evacuating from Riverbreeze Campground as the Catawba River continues to rise in McDowell County (Source: McDowell County 911) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Services said campers were being evacuated from Riverbreeze Campground Friday afternoon due to rising waters from the Catawba River. Officials there said the area was under a flood warning until 11 p.m. Friday. Mud slides and road closures had been reported in the county and throughout the Mountains. Click here for the latest list. Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Campground Camper Flood Slide Warning Mud Emergency Services Dal Kalsi Multimedia Producer Follow Dal Kalsi Close Get email notifications on Dal Kalsi daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Dal Kalsi posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Dal Kalsi Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesDeputies: Mom who was supposed to pick up son from school arrested having sex at SC park"Ain't nobody going to take me in": GPD says man breaks female officer's jaw, resists arrest in downtown GreenvilleCoroner: Woman dies after rolling vehicle multiple times in fatal Christmas day crash on I-385NCAA suspends three Clemson players who failed drug test; will not play in Cotton Bowl16-year-old dies during basketball practiceSolicitor: Woman accused of starving Champ the dog indicted for felony animal abuseCCSO: Teens wounded after drug deal goes sour; brothers charged with attempted murderMiley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are marriedFamily remembers mother, grandmother killed in crash on Christmas DayA 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' eclipse is coming in January Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.