MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect was charged with multiple crimes related to larceny and breaking and entering.
According to the sheriff's office, a woman entered her residence along Worley Road to find a man inside the house. The woman then fled the scene and called 911, according to deputies.
Deputies arrived and located the suspect standing just outside the tree line on the property. After chasing the suspect into the woods, deputies eventually caught up with the man.
The sheriff's office says that the man resisted arrest and assaulted a detective. Deputies say that while arresting the suspect, they recovered methamphetamine and a firearm.
MCSO says that the suspect also broke into vehicles near the property as well as a safe inside the house.
According to the sheriff's office, 52-year-old David Eugene McKinney was charged with three counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, one count of breaking and entering, one count of larceny breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a firearm by a felon, safecracking, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, assault on a government official, and habitual felon.
