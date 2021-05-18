Phillip Jones

Phillip Jones Jr. (McDowell County Sheriff's Office / May 18, 2021) 

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that it has arrested a Marion man on multiple drug related charges. 

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies arrested 53-year-old Phillip Edward Jones Jr. and charged him with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

MCSO says that the charges stem from an incident on May 2 when a deputy stopped Jones' vehicle along Sugar Hill Rd. as he was wanted on warrants out of Buncombe County. 

While searching the suspect's vehicle, deputies say they recovered methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia. 

MORE NEWS: South Carolina man indicted for role in US Capitol riot

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.