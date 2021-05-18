MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that it has arrested a Marion man on multiple drug related charges.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies arrested 53-year-old Phillip Edward Jones Jr. and charged him with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MCSO says that the charges stem from an incident on May 2 when a deputy stopped Jones' vehicle along Sugar Hill Rd. as he was wanted on warrants out of Buncombe County.
While searching the suspect's vehicle, deputies say they recovered methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.
