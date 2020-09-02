MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County need help identifying a man, wanted for questioning in a check fraud case that occurred in May.
Deputies say the suspect could have information about the crimes.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
Your identity will remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.
