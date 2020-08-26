MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in McDowell County need help identifying a man, believed to be part of a credit card scam.
Residents in Marion have reported their mail being stolen and credit card accounts being opened in their names. Deputies say the man pictured above is one of the suspects, but authorities don’t know who he is.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call:
McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. Your identity will remain anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
