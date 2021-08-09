MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say that they arrested a suspect after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle on Thursday.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies located the suspect in the back of a Ford Taurus near a Dollar General store.
Deputies say the car was stolen out of Knoxville, Tennessee.
MCSO says that 25-year-old Cory Douglas Wilde of Leicester was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
