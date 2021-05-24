MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged with burning a house and killing a dog.
According to deputies, on May 12, a fire destroyed a home on Veterans Drive and killed a dog inside.
Detective Jesse Hicks said Christopher Jerome Conley, 50, was charged with second-degree arson and cruelty to animals.
MCSO said an investigation led to Conley, who is acquainted with the occupant of the home.
MORE NEWS: Asheville PD K9 locates nearly 60 grams of meth, cash during arrest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.