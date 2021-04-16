MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say a suspect wanted for a robbery received additional drug trafficking charges.
According to the sheriff's office, on Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to Bat Cave Road in Old Fort to assist Old Fort PD with a possible robbery at a McDonald's. Upon arrival, 30-year-old Christopher Dylan Stevens was in custody by police.
After searching Stevens deputies say they found opium and methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office charged Stevens two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin and one count each of of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine.
More news: Judge sets bond for husband of Food Network star charged in death of foster child
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.