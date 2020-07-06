MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help bringing home a runaway teen they say was last seen on July 5.
Deputies say 16-year-old Adam Dwayne Owensby was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday.
He is believed to be driving a black 1994 Toyota pickup truck with NC license #PLT-2474.
Adam stands at 6-feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair with a military-style haircut.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at (828) 652-4000.
