MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of stealing checks.
According to deputies, a woman claims that one of her business checks was stolen in May and was deposited as the State Employees' Credit Union in Marion.
The Sheriff's Office released photos of the suspect as well as persons of interest pictured in a truck just behind the suspect.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call McDowell County Crimestoppers at 828-652-7463.
