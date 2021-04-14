MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that a Marion man accused of trafficking meth is on the run after fleeing deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Big Bear Boulevard near Parker Padgett Rd. on Tuesday for multiple traffic violations.
Deputies say they began to search the suspect vehicle after smelling marijuana and later found methamphetamine, pills and other drug paraphernalia.
The car that deputies searched was transporting two suspects, MCSO says. The driver was identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Wayne Parker and the passenger was identified as 29-year-old Haley Evon Helms.
Deputies say that after searching the vehicle, Parker provided deputies with a fictitious name before fleeing into the woods.
Parker is still wanted by deputies and is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, driving with a revoked license and providing fictitious information to an officer.
Haley Helms was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Anyone with information on Parker's whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235 or by anonymously calling or texting CrimeStopppers at 65-CRIME.
